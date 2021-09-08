Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 7, 2011
•BOISE – The first indications of West Nile virus activity in 2011 are prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite”.
•A man in his 50’s was hospitalized in southeast Idaho with a West Nile virus infection.
20 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 5, 2001
•WARREN – As of Tuesday, crews on the 2,710-acre Elk Creek Fire near Warren had 90 percent of the blaze contained.
30 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 4, 1991
•Harvest 1991 won’t be remembered for breaking records. It was an average to below average harvest, local experts say.
•While yields were down from last year, farmers can take some consolation in slightly higher wheat prices. “Prices are better, the outlook is better, and the market is stronger than last year,” Brian Lorentz, manager of Stegner Grain at Grangeville, said. “At least there is some optimism.”
40 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 2, 1981
•A new extension agent can be seen these days at the Idaho County courthouse. He’s Ahmed Mahoud Gad B-Karim, from the upper Egypt area, on a tour of the U.S.
Ahmed will be staying for about two weeks in Grangeville, a guest of Ed Mink, local extension agent in Idaho County.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 1, 1971
•Grangeville Pioneer Park has a new set of bleachers on the east side of the swimming pool. The project was completed by The Grangeville Lions Club, who spent $600 for the purchase of the bleachers.
60 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 7, 1961
•Total enrollment in Grangeville Elementary School was 735; enrollment at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic parochial school is 168.
•Governor Smylie has urged the state highway board to press for an early start on relocation of the White Bird Hill section of Highway 95.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 6, 1951
•John D. Spencer, who has served as deputy sheriff of Idaho County under various sheriffs will replace Floyd Sallee, who resigned recently.
80 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 4, 1941
•Brownie, the reformed outlaw horse that had carried E.S. Sweet as marshal of the day at Grangeville Border Days parades the last 17 years, is dead. Brownie was foaled on the Salmon River and roamed the range five years before he was captured by Ward Sewell. Sewell sold him to Fred McKinney who broke and gentled him and gave him to Mr. Sweet. Brownie was taken back to the Salmon River from whence he came.
90 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 3, 1931
•Martial law is proclaimed for six central Idaho counties including Idaho County. Gov. Ross sends troops to protect the citizens – Idaho County officials protest the action. Harry J. Hanley, Idaho County prosecuting attorney sent a telegram of protest to the governor. “Large and uncontrolled forest fires are endangering the lives and property of citizens and new fires have been started in increasing numbers” were the reasons listed in the governor’s proclamation for sending the soldiers.
100 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 8, 1921
•First snow of the season fell in the mountain last week. Eight inches fell on Buffalo Hump and three inches on Gospel Mountain.
110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 7, 1911
•Grangeville will have a modern fire alarm system, the city council at its last meeting voting to assist the fire company in the purchase of the system.
120 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 5, 1901
•H.L. Brown arrived from Butte, Mont., and purchased The Standard. Brown and his partner, C.G. Lisle, expects to take charge next week. They will move the plant from where it is now to the building east of the Jersey House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.