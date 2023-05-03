Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 1, 2013
· KAMIAH – Grangeville continued to pace toward the top of 2A teams with fast times at Kamiah last Friday, April 26.
Senior Anne Eimers placed first in both the pole vault (8-6) and the high jump (4-8). In the field, Caleb Barnes placed first in the high jump (6-0) and Drew Lindsley’s discus throw (155 feet, 10 inches) was the day’s best.
20 YEARS AGO
April 30, 2003
· RIGGINS – The Riggins Rodeo kicks off the season in Idaho County with two action-packed days. The queen for the 2003 Riggins Rodeo is Courtney Medley and the princess is Jenna Boggan, both of Riggins.
30 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1993
· Grangeville Elementary School was the home of four student teachers this spring, Kristin Kinzer, Kerry McCulley, Deana Lange and Steve Wassmuth.
40 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1983
· Festivities of the 35th annual Riggins Rodeo began Saturday evening with the crowning of Tracy Cole of Grangeville as Rodeo Queen.
The crowning was held at Summervilles in Riggins with Stacey Wunsch of Donnelly being awarded first princess and Kathleen Rapley of New Meadows being awarded the second princess.
50 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1973
· Grangeville will have a new set of officers this weekend when seniors from Grangeville High School take over the various city offices on Saturday, May 5, in a program sponsored by the Elks Lodge.
The students were elected from the classes for the honor of serving for the one-day affair. Those selected were Marjorie Mink, mayor; Darcy Bush, Shawna MacGregor, Matt Myers and Christie Uhlenkott, councilmen; Tom Engle, city clerk; Ed Olin, police chief; John Lamb, fire chief; Ron Thompson, sanitation engineer; and Rich Frei, street and water engineer.
60 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1963
· Northwest Bell Telephone system has announced dial phones will be put into operation in Grangeville Aug. 4.
· Linda Campbell, New Meadows, was named queen of the Riggins Rodeo.
70 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1953
· John E. Gortsema announces the sale of the upholstery department of Gortsema Motors to Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Cameron.
80 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1943
Grangeville churches were filled to overflowing with Easter worshippers. Heavy burdens people are carrying only increased their sensitivity to spiritual values.
90 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1933
· Plans are complete for the third annual Blue Fox Theatre celebration. Mr. Wagner arranged for a troupe of beautiful girls with colorful wardrobes, catchy music, dancing and songs and a dance band has been engaged for the anniversary dance in Dreamland Hall.
100 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1923
· Three masked, hooded and robed men, clad in the regulation white and red regalia of the Ku Klux Klan, thrilled an audience of 150 persons, mostly men, when they appeared unannounced at the Odd Fellows Hall. The speaker advocated continued supremacy of the white race in America, purity of the white race and purity of American womanhood.
110 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1913
· Superintendent Finch of the Camas Prairie line announces that beginning with the coming Sunday a special train for the accommodation of ball fans will be operated. The train will be continued through the season if the patronage extended justifies it.
120 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1903
· Ordinance No. 93 fixes the salary of the Grangeville clerk at $25 per month; compensation of the city treasurer at $15 per quarter and that of the city engineer at $3 per day for the time actually spent in the discharge of the duties of his office.
130 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1893
· KEUTERVILLE – Farmers are putting in the time between snowstorms destroying the festive squirrel.
· The Great Northern Railroad has its eye upon the Camas Prairie. The magnificent empire of Idaho County cannot much longer be kept in the background.
