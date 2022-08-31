Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
August 29, 2012
· Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is investigating three human-caused fires that happened during the weekend. No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.
One of these, the Lawyer Fire was around 80 percent contained as of press time Tuesday, Aug. 28. Located a mile and a half southwest of Kamiah, the fire was roughly 250 acres.
· The Bulldogs showed they still have moxie by inviting 4A Moscow to town for their football season opener, then topping the Bears 38-10 last Friday night, Aug. 24.
20 YEARS AGO
August 28, 2002
· Three former North Carolina residents are in custody following their arrests in Kooskia last Friday on kidnapping charges.
· NEWARD, N.J. – Renita Lee-Hausladen of Grangeville has received a Prudential Community Champions Shining Star award of $1,000 for the Grangeville Youth Baseball program.
30 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1992
· Good progress was made on all forest fires in the area according to a Wednesday morning report from the Nez Perce National Forest.
40 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1982
· When Captain Gouleke first located the Salmon River, the “River of No Return,” it was an adventure, which few individuals had the opportunity to enjoy.
Today, Captain Gouleke is long gone, as are the scow-type wooden vessels which Gouleke and his crew used to float the river.
Today, the river is alive with floaters of all sorts, with various float trips of any length available.
50 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1972
· Warren Parks, manager of Union Warehouse & Supply, reported this week the harvest was between 90 and 95 percent completed and this week should finish it off. Wheat has been running between 60 and 65 bushels an acre, he said.
60 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1962
· STITES – Postmaster H.E. (Tommy) Detwiler, who has served here for 22 years and eight months, is retiring tomorrow.
He became postmaster on Feb. 1, 1940. Mrs. Detwiler served with her husband as a postal clerk for 11 years.
70 YEARS AGO
August 28, 1952
· Attorney Wayne C. MacGregor, Jr., recently of Lewiston, has opened a law office in association with Attorney William J. Dee, in the Graham-Campbell Building.
· City Bakery was opened by new proprietors, Mr. and Mrs. John Kopczynski. Sam Layne, well-known baker formerly in Grangeville, who has been operating bakeries in McCall and Council, will be shop foreman.
80 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1942
· There will be no more Sunday funerals in Grangeville except for “circumstances required by law,” according to an agreement signed by commissioners of Grangeville Cemetery Maintenance District, funeral parlors, ministers of the city and flower shop.
90 YEARS AGO
August 25, 1932
· After 30 years in the merchandise business in Grangeville, J. Frank Sims has decided to close out his entire stock and fixtures.
100 YEARS AGO
August 31, 1922
· Post office at Mt. Idaho has been discontinued by the U.S. post office department. Mail for Mt. Idaho patrons will be distributed through the Grangeville Post Office.
110 YEARS AGO
August 29, 1912
· R. Cote, the cigar man, has decided to give $10 as second money for the best appearing lady rider at Border Days. Seth Jones gave $20 for first prize.
120 YEARS AGO
August 28, 1902
· The Mountaineer complains that the railroad track between Kooskia and Kamiah is a regular cow trail and the engineers have to stop at frequent intervals to stone the stock off the track.
· Name of the post office at Stuart has been changed to Kooskia and if you want your letters to reach your friends you must address them as “Kooskia.”
130 YEARS AGO
August 26, 1892
· The board at a special meeting awarded the contract to build the White Bird bridge to J.J. Remington for $500.
· The town has been full of drummers this week.
· Public school census shows there are 1,017 children of school age in Idaho County.
