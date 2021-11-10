Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 9, 2011
· MT. IDAHO – Flood damage mitigation work on Cove Road is nearing completion. The make-up of the road and the depth the trenches needed to be dug – 12 to 20 feet – caused some cave-ins during the work.
· City council races were contested in Grangeville and Riggins at elections held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
20 YEARS AGO
November 7, 2001
· A Monday night plane crash five miles north of Riggins, along the hillside across the Salmon River at Fiddle Creek, claimed the life of a Cottonwood businessman, J. P. Seubert.
· Idaho 4-H member, Kevin Tacke, has been selected to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga., scheduled for Nov. 23-27.
30 YEARS AGO
November 6, 1991
· It was the third annual “Chili Bowl” for the concession stand which sold hot chili for cold fans and officials. The field was swept of snow, but only at the yard lines. Both teams had heaters on the sidelines, but Prairie’s put out the most warmth. More fans than usual watched the game from their cars, especially those parked on the slope behind the Pirate’s bench. Prairie’s fans were vocal throughout the game and especially in the fourth period when the Rams scored.
40 YEARS AGO
November 4, 1981
· Mrs. Len B. Jordan became a national honorary member of the National League of American Pen Women.
Mrs. Jordan’s association with the Pen Women goes back to 1912 when she became an active (voting) member of the Eugene, Ore., branch. The Pen Women have such high standards even regular active membership is an achievement in which to take pride.
50 YEARS AGO
November 11, 1971
· Grangeville City Council approved a building permit for construction of a 16-unit motel, at the Monday meeting. Monty Jack took the permit.
The motel will include living quarters and a swimming pool. It will be located on the west edge of Grangeville, near the Mobil Service Station and will include room for off-the-street car parking.
60 YEARS AGO
November 9, 1961
· Idaho County Free Press celebrated its 75th anniversary with a 32-page issue.
70 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1951
· Chip Hatch, Grangeville, pulled in third at the 25-lap main hot rod race at Lewiston. Hatch spun out the second lap which allowed all 12 cars to pass before he could get underway.
· ELK CITY – Mrs. Bill Bullock has resumed her duties as school principal and teacher after two weeks absence. Gertrude Maxwell reports three new pupils have been enrolled making 47 in school.
80 YEARS AGO
November 6, 1941
· The mayor and city council voted to establish 15-minute parking in front of the Grangeville post office.
90 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1931
· The property relief act of 1931, better known to Idaho citizens as the income tax law, has receded in the public’s attention as a place of comparative unimportance and many individuals are doubtless negligent of the fact that a future accounting will in all probability be made.
100 YEARS AGO
November 10, 1921
· One of the largest mortgages on record in Idaho County was filed this week in the auditor’s office by the Northern Pacific R.R. The mortgage is for $30,000,000.
110 YEARS AGO
November 9, 1911
· The White Bird paper was sold this week by Frank Shepherd to J. Russell Woodward, son of Capt. Woodward.
· As a result of the officers raiding Elk City, $600 worth of liquors were seized and the establishment well-known by the sporting fraternity of that city is closed.
120 YEARS AGO
November 7, 1901
· A new barn belonging to H. Brown on Rapid River, was blown over by a strong wind last night.
