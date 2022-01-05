Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 4, 2012
· CRAIGMONT – Idaho State Police is continuing investigation of Monday’s high speed pursuit along U.S. Highway 95 during which the suspect crashed his own vehicle and then allegedly stole a second before wrecking that one at Craigmont.
· Sporadic high winds throughout Idaho County last week put down trees and caused sporadic power outages to area communities.
20 YEARS AGO
December 31, 2002
· The Nez Perce Tribe opened its new It’se Ya Casino on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah, Dec. 20. The new casino has a 101 machines and a restaurant on premises, “The Qemus Café.”
30 YEARS AGO
January 1, 1992
· The Cottonwood Community Church began in the early 1900s, burned to the ground Christmas night. The building was too dangerous to enter by the time the fire department arrived on the scene and the loss was complete.
The piano, organs and many antiques went up in smoke along with the historic building. Hopes were high that the church bell wound survive intact, but a crack now means it will now be used as a memento rather than to call worshippers to service.
40 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1982
· The Camas Chorus Board of Directors met last week and voted to do “South Pacific” for their spring concert. Auditions for soloists and casting will be held within three weeks. Cliff Tacke will be forming the band and rehearsing with the musicians.
50 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1972
· Kevin Gary Wilson, the first baby in the new year, did not seem too excited about all the attention he got as the first baby born at Grangeville General Hospital. Born Jan. 1, to Rev. and Mrs. Gerald Wilson, Kevin weighed in at seven pounds, six ounces.
60 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1962
· A proposed development of the abandoned state fish hatchery site two miles southwest of Grangeville is under study by Grangeville city officials and state fish and game commissioners.
70 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1952
· More men than women will die in Grangeville. There were 47 burials in Prairie View Cemetery last year of which 36 were men and 10 were women.
80 YEARS AGO
January 1, 1942
· Red Cross appeals for war relief. Idaho County’s quota is $1,750.
90 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1932
· Geo. Lowe and Jack Parsell came in from the South Fork with six cougar hides from animals they had killed in the past eight days. It is estimated these six cougars would have killed 420 deer in one year to say nothing of sheep and other domestic animals.
· Moses Alexander, Idaho’s war time governor, died with a heart attack in his home. He was 78. He was the second man selected for governor of Idaho who was not a native born American citizen. He also enjoyed the distinction of being the only man of the Jewish faith who had been elected governor of my state.
100 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1922
· A recent change in the forest service policy, makes it possible for private individuals to cut and remove dead timber from the Nezperce National Forest for personal use without the necessity of obtaining a permit.
110 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1912
· The charms of sleighing may be yours without ownership of a horse and sleigh. Simply hire both from George’s Livery. Sleighs hired by the hour or part or all of a day.
120 YEARS AGO
January 2, 1902
· Among late arrivals in Idaho County for permanent settlement is William Decker. He brought with him a carload of thoroughbred Hereford cattle. He comes from Fullerton, Neb., and has three sons – George, Alden and Bert – at Stuart.
