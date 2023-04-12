Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 10, 2013
· Amrit Singh, the 13-year-old Grangeville Elementary student, walked away with the 25th State of Idaho Geographic Spelling Bee title Friday, April 5, in Rexburg.
20 YEARS AGO
April 9, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – For three local girls, a rose by any other name just wouldn’t smell as sweet. Junior Molly Green and sophomores Jessica Hudson and Sara McCulley have been chosen to participate in the Idaho All-Star Band. The group will perform Jan. 1, 2004, in the 115th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
30 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1993
· Bettie’s Floors and Décor is Grangeville’s newest business. Taking over the empty building next to the Downtowner Inn this business brings a fresh look to interior decorating.
Bettie Ruzicka, owner, has remodeled the interior of the building to be comfortable for her customers. “We have a big table and chairs right in the middle of the showroom and we invite ladies (and men) to come in with their sandwich on their lunch hours to visit and browse through sample books.”
40 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1983
· To some people, springtime means trees budding, flowers blooming and baby animals romping through green pastures.
At the Charles Pratt family’s Hereford ranch three miles south of Stites on the South Fork of the Clearwater River, the baby animals are calves and their arrival can mean a lot of hard work.
Jane Pratt, her husband, Charles, and their sons, Shawn and Chad, raise registered Herefords for a living, in addition to some farming. “Right now we have about 75 head,” Jane estimates.
50 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1973
· Grangeville’s Ken Schrom tossed a five-inning no-hitter in hurling the Bulldogs to a 7-0 victory over the Clearwater Valley Rams in non-league baseball action at Clearwater Valley last Thursday.
60 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1963
· The Grangeville High School debate team of Tim Long and Jim Webb placed second in Class B, open division of the state high school tournament.
· A hilarious comedy “Belle of the West,” was played before a sellout crowd in the IOOF Hall, White Bird, and drew such acclaim that Rebekahs of Grangeville have scheduled it.
70 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1953
· Dr. L.D. Graves was installed ruler of the Grangeville Elks Lodge No. 1825.
80 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1943
· A churn that will turn out half a ton of butter at a time has reached the Grangeville Creamery and is now in operation. It has a wooden barrel made of Washington fir and Louisiana cypress. Jess Kidder will be assistant butter maker.
90 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1933
· A golf meeting is called to meet in the Knight of Pythias hall. Everyone interested in golf is urged and asked to be present, as the club will be organized tonight.
100 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1923
· Three clerks in the Grangeville post office were given examinations by William C. Ott, chief clerk at large of the railway mail service, on the “Idaho Scheme.” The examination is given annually to test the ability of clerks to give the name and route location of every post office in the state. Each clerk threw 570 cards with the following results: Grafton Johnson, 566 cards, 18 minutes; Roscoe D. Mack, 566 cards, 23 minutes, and Frank Reynolds, 564 cards, 18 minutes.
110 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1913
· There is a scarcity of hay on the prairie, owing to the long winter and short crop last year. Hay is $15 a ton and difficult to get at that price.
120 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1903
· YMCA NOTES: Nearly 75 members have joined so far, new members are joining daily; new books are added daily to the library and nearly 25 baths are taken daily.
130 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1893
· W.F. Schmadeka has now en route for his store the finest assortment of teas ever shipped to town, imported directly from Japan.
