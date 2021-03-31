10 YEARS AGO
MARCH 10, 2011
• Grangeville Centennial Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’ Read Across America Day March 10th, with more than 40 children and parents attending. They celebrated with reading, cupcakes and coloring.
20 YEARS AGO
MARCH 14, 2001
• An investigation is under way following a burglary late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning at Dr. Allen Chenoweth’s office in Grangeville.
• Dynamite found near U.S. 95 last week was safely detonated by an Army explosives ordinance disposal team.
30 YEARS AGO
MARCH 20, 1991
• Harold Claar is a living history book of U.S. mail service in the Doumecq, Battle Ridge, Deer Creek and Slate Creek area of Idaho. Between snow, ice and mud, he entered in his diary when he didn’t get stuck.
40 YEARS AGO
MARCH 18, 1981
• Grangeville Border Days officials received a triple whammy in response to their challenge of the Riggins Rodeo committee last week. Both committees will now be competing against each other in wild cow milking contests, team roping and calf roping.
• Troy Swanstrom, a senior at GHS, returned late last month after an interesting experience service as page in the Idaho House of Representatives for six weeks.
50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 24, 1971
• Mrs. Don DeHaas, wife of Camas Prairie rancher, was named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year at the 11th annual Jaycette banquet Monday in the Elks Lodge Hall.
60 YEARS AGO
MARCH 23, 1961
• Mr. and Mrs. Bert Moody announce opening of Summit Café in White Bird Summit; this is two weeks earlier than the café was opened a year ago.
• Grangeville High School Junior class will present a mystery play. In the cast are Carol Smith, Agnes Harwood, Dawn Kennedy, Doris Harwood, Neil Fales, Neil Parker, Lynn Earp, Melvin Knight, Jim LeBoeuf, Jim Jones, Mary Parks, Gloria Maher, George Pfeffer and Roy Wisenor.
70 YEARS AGO
MARCH 22, 1951
• Harold Haynes who recently sold his interest in the Grangeville Lumber Company, has purchased interest in the Bordeaux Agency, from Ted Bordeaux.
80 YEARS AGO
MARCH 20, 1941
• Two hundred ringside seats were sold and the general admission section was filled to capacity to see the 42-round smoker sponsored by the White Bird PTA at White Bird. The main event was fought by Calvin Wolcott, White Bird, 166 pounds. Calvin Wolcott won the decision.
90 YEARS AGO
MARCH 19, 1931
• The Parent Teacher Association will sponsor the Old Time Fiddlers contest. Last year’s program was so well-received that it was decided to make it an annual event.
100 YEARS AGO
MARCH 24, 1921
• Frank Hawker Smith for 20 years identified with the Mercantile business in Grangeville, resigned his position as head clerk in the J. Frank Sims Store.
• More than $1,200 has been raised by subscription to build a seating stand and fence the ball park.
110 YEARS AGO
MARCH 30, 1911
• At a meeting of the Christian Church, Rev. C.T. McDonald was called to occupy the pulpit at a salary of $1,200 a year.
• A very pretty wedding took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. DeArmond. Their daughter Miss Ethel and W. Everett Johnston were married by Rev. A.C. Saxton.
120 YEARS AGO
APRIL 4, 1901
• Roy Martineau, Vivian McDonald, Helen Gutherie and Laurence Cone have been promoted by the first receiving class in school.
• The new license law which requires saloon keepers to take out a license for the full year, has caused a number of bars to be closed. Four have closed in Grangeville.
