10 YEARS AGO
August 14, 2013
· Fire crews kept busy last week chasing wildfires, mostly due to lightning storms that moved across the region, which also put the lights out for dozens of Idaho County residents.
High winds and mostly dry lightning picked up last Friday, Aug. 9, reaching 29 mph with gusts of 41 in Grangeville. Storms were prolific: The National Weather Service reported last Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Idaho County reported a total of 616 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
20 YEARS AGO
August 13, 2003
· A Woodland man, John D. Coffey, 36, was sentenced last month to serve 88 months in federal prison on felony weapons charges.
· LOWELL/SYRINGA – The Selway River had a massive blowout way at the top, above Paradise, which was caused by a major flash flood and it muddied the river for miles and days.
30 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1993
· The Idaho County Commissioners and the Forest Service have entered into an agreement on approximately 3.2 acres of land at the county airport to be leased as a helicopter pad.
40 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1983
· Several members of the Grangeville swim team placed in various events during the Banana Belt Invitational swim meet held Aug. 5, 6 and 7 in Lewiston. Jenny DeHaas took first in the 100-meter breaststroke.
50 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1973
· KAMIAH – The Main Street of Kamiah has a “Smiley Face” to greet all comers. This new addition is on the side facing the Economy Market, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cloninger.
· Bruce Wayenberg, new head football coach at Grangeville High School, has announced equipment will be issued this Sunday, Aug. 19, at the high school. The new Bulldog head mentor will be assisted this fall by Don Kissinger and Mike Griffin, both of whom have worked in past Bulldog football programs.
60 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1963
· Joan Workman is one of Idaho’s four representatives in President Kennedy’s Peace Corps Project. Miss Workman, a registered nurse, was in South America.
70 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1953
· Two school board meetings became mass sessions attended by 150 persons. Reorganization plans were presented for a district split.
80 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1943
· The old fire bell has been installed in the siren tower at the rear of the fire station and will ring a nine o’clock curfew starting Sept. 1. No children under the age of 16 years may be on the streets after the curfew has sounded.
90 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1933
· The one-day celebration of the finishing of the Grangeville-Harpster Road No. 13, will be fittingly observed in Grangeville Sept. 15.
100 YEARS AGO
August 16, 1923
· With his wrists firmly handcuffed, an Oregon boot securely fastened to one of his legs and with a sheriff and deputy heavily armed watching him with eagle eyes, a prisoner, dressed in the height of fashion – a veritable Beau Brummel – believed to be Delphin N. Delmas, perhaps the most notorious confidence man, forger and swindler in the west, was landed in Idaho County Jail.
110 YEARS AGO
August 14, 1913
· The Northern Pacific’s traveling immigration men will reach Grangeville Tuesday. They are on a 25-day trip from St. Paul and will make a side trip to Grangeville to view the crops of the Camas Prairie. They will get firsthand information of the country and its merits.
· Bill Wright has purchased a new Indian motorcycle and will train it to run anywhere a cayuse can walk.
120 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1903
· Sheriff George Seay collected $1,800 in saloon licenses from Thunder Mountain. There are six of everything from food to drugs, in Roosevelt from which the sheriff collected $300 a piece.
130 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1893
· WARNING – The prairie is filling up with a horde of loose men with no visible means of support. Also, our town is getting too large to continue in its old way without some form of municipal government. An efficient marshal would soon rid the town of the worthless characters.
