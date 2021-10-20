Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 17, 2011
•GRANGEVILLE – Monday night, Oct. 17, the Grangeville City Council voted unanimously to go on record with the Forest Service opposing the Upper Lochsa Land Exchange. In its motion, the council stated nothing should be done, no land should be exchanged, and the land should be left as it is. “The federal government doesn’t need any more property in Idaho County, period, exchanged or otherwise,” said Mayor Bruce Walker.
20 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 17, 2001
•Monday’s grand opening for King’s Discount Store in Grangeville was a bustling affair. Total sales for the day were about $15,000, according to store manager, Brad Olson.
30 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 16, 1991
•We often hear that our world is small and the choices we make affect many people. The John Reid family of Riggins is a good example. Travel addicts, they visited Costa Rica last Christmas vacation where they met the Lobo family. Gabrielle Reid, a senior at Salmon River High School, was invited to spend the summer with the Lobos, where she studied intensive Spanish. Now Annette Lobo is living with the Reid family as an exchange student and enriching the lives of the SR faculty and her fellow students.
40 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 21, 1981
•Coming to the western part of the United States, Amity Aid Joyce Villeseche, a citizen of France was excited about seeing Indians and a rodeo. Arriving in Grangeville in early September to work at the local high school, she was in time to view the Lewiston Roundup and more recently traveled to Lapwai to attend the Indian Pow-Wow.
50 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 20, 1971
•PHILADELPHIA, PENN. – Mrs. C. Martin Asker has been named a member of the Countryside Family Test Group of Farm Journal Inc., according to Mary Sheldon, director. Countryside Test Group members help the editors by acting as a sounding board for editorial ideas and by reflecting local opinions, problems and customs. These families also test products developed for use in the countryside and in the countryside home.
60 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 19, 1961
•Elk City celebrated its centennial founding and the first electric power line to serve the Southfork and Elk City.
70 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 18, 1951
•Railroad car shipments out of Grangeville during September increased over the previous month. There were 112 cars of lumber; 40 cars of grain; 8 peas, one of screenings and five livestock. Twenty-nine cars of various commodities were received in Grangeville during the period.
80 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 16, 1941
•A simple ceremony marked placing the cornerstone of the new $80,000 federal building nearing completion in Grangeville.
90 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 15, 1931
•After several weeks of remodeling and repairing, the new home of the Ailor Mortuary is ready for public visitation. The building is located at the corner of State and South streets.
100 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 20, 1921
•Border Days came within $8.66 of paying its way. This is because of the cost of obtaining the permanent Border Days grounds.
•Coming to the Lyric Theatre – Black Beauty, the most spectacular horse film ever produced.
110 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 19, 1911
•Geo. Algie, Mark Robinson, Manning brothers and Petit are champion hunters so far. Last Sunday they killed four geese and 18 ducks. It seems as none of the party had ever killed a white goose before and are in doubt as to whether it is a wild goose or a tame duck.
120 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 17, 1901
•Go where you will, north, south, east or west of Main Street, and the signs of improvements going on on the many residences are everywhere in evidence. It would seem that the entire population of growing Grangeville, who have a dollar this year are investing the same in improvements.
