Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 15, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – Remember Mammoth Bucks? Some people have continued to use them the past decade while others have forgotten about them. They are about to make a resurgence on the Grangeville business community.
20 YEARS AGO
February 13, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Clark’s Cabin, operated by Susan and Bob Jesse of Fenn, has supplied several hundred bags of their handmade kettle corn for distribution at the Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, according to a prepared release.
· Sophomore Landon Loeber will represent not only Grangeville High School but all of District II at the State Solo Competition in Boise in May.
30 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1992
· After years of favoring boys sports over girls sports, girls in District 241 schools have been promised equality.
At their meeting Monday, District 241 Board of Trustees pledged to give girls equal opportunities in sports by next fall.
Grangeville High School boys have two more sports, baseball and wrestling, than girls.
40 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1982
· Grangeville High School’s wrestling squad warmed up for the upcoming district 2, A-2 tournament by posting a pair of dual match victories in mat action last week. Thursday the Bulldogs journeyed to McCall for a 45-23 triumph and Friday night at home pinned a lopsided win 57-12 loss on the Potlatch Loggers.
50 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1972
· The people of Harpster, as well as those passing along the highway, will miss the big yellow house which stood on the west side of the river just upstream from the site of the Old Jackson Bridge.
· It is uncertain how many wood rats and mice perished in the flames as the old familiar structure melted into ashes. The fire was part of the cleanup operations of the Idapine Mills.
60 YEARS AGO
February 13, 1962
· A second dental clinic opened in Grangeville. Dr. John W. Rickett will practice dentistry in his newly constructed clinic at E. North St.
· Berk Amick, Seattle, low bidder for the construction of a United States Forest Headquarters building, filed an application for the $80,000 building with the city clerk.
70 YEARS AGO
February 14, 1952
· City officials have asked civic organizers to discuss parallel parking in Grangeville. Jaycees were asked to study the problem and form a report.
· Several Grangeville folk were parked along the Salmon River near White Bird enjoying the sunshine.
80 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1942
· All clocks in the nation were turned ahead one hour last Sunday to help in the war effort.
90 YEARS AGO
February 11, 1932
· PLEASANT VALLEY – A basement dinner was given at the school house Sunday. A large crowd attended. Sunday school and Bible class was held.
100 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1922
· An avalanche, 200 feet long and seven feet deep, plunged down a steep mountainside one-fourth mile from the Idaho Champion Mine near Orogrande, and took the life of Frank Picklock, 37.
· After March 1, all motor vehicles operated on Idaho highways must display 1922 license plates.
110 YEARS AGO
February 15, 1912
· Grangeville is beginning to assume city airs. Look at the electric signs now swinging on the streets and there are still more to come. The Electric Co., Imperial Hotel, Fenn Batty and the Arlington Hotel have signs. These will give Grangeville a half-dozen of such signs.
120 YEARS AGO
February 13, 1902
· It is a matter of common comment throughout central Idaho that it is easier to raise money in growing Grangeville for any public purpose than in any other town of its size in the whole United States. A sum of $200 dollars was raised in a few hours for the purpose of putting the wagon road between Florence and Warren in good shape for the anticipated travel to Thunder Mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.