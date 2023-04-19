CRAIGMONT — The University of Idaho (U of I) Extension is offering this one-day program to help owners of small rural acreages manage their land to meet their goals. The “Ten Acres and A Dream” workshop is for rural landowners and those interested in owning and tending rural property.
The workshop will be held in Craigmont on Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m. Topics covered in the program include living on the land – an American tradition; growing fruits, vegetables and other crops on small acreages; working with county government; raising large and small livestock; managing pastures on small acreages; and forestry fundamentals.
