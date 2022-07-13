GRANGEVILLE — It was standing room only at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center Sunday, July 3, when 10 local men were “wrapped in love.”
The Camas Prairie Quilts of Valor group presented 10 veterans with patriot-themed, handmade quilts.
The quilt group is made up of local women who volunteer their time, as well as their sewing and quilting skills, to create quilts for local servicemen and women. Much of the fabric and supplies are donated while some comes from the caches of the women themselves.
“Camas Prairie Quilts of Valor was started locally in 2009,” volunteer Jean Melching said. She gave a short history of the national program, which began in 2003 after the mother of a military man serving overseas had a disturbing dream where her son was lonely and afraid; however, this was followed by her envisioning him wrapped in a quilt where he felt safe and loved. Since that time, more than 300,000 Quilts of Valor have been presented across the United States.
All those present who served in the military were honored with applause; a moment of silence was also observed for those servicemen and women who have lost their lives, have been prisoners of war, or are missing in action.
“We are grateful for our veterans’ and service members’ dedication and commitment so we might continue to enjoy freedoms in the U.S.,” Melching said.
As each man was honored with a quilt, volunteer Robin Herrman told them, “This was made for you by us,” and gave them each words of encouragement and thanks for their sacrifices.
“I really appreciate this; thank you so much,” said recipient Rick Kemp.
Those honored were E.G. Akins (Navy); Kamron Brimmer (Air Force); Timothy Fernandes (Air Force): Jacob Johnson (Marines); Rick Kemp (Army); Stanley A. Modrell (Navy); Brian David Reno (Army); Matt Rockwell (Army); Joseph A. Rohner III (Army); and John K. Vrieling (Air Force).
