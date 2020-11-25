The third grade classes at Prairie Elementary School would like to send a huge thank you to the Elks Lodge. They generously donated dictionaries to all third grade students this year. Thank you for your kind donation from Mrs. Hagen’s and Mrs. Riener’s third-grade classes.
