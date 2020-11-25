COVID-19 has brought about many changes in the world during 2020. For many, Thanksgiving might look a little different this year – who will be cooking? Who will be around the table? Will you Skype or Facetime with family and friends or host a more traditional – albeit smaller – feast?
What we do know is more families than ever will be apart this holiday season. As Thanksgiving approaches this week, we asked some Free Press readers to let us know what they are thankful for. These are their responses:
“I’m thankful for my family and friends and that God sent his only son to die on the cross for me when I didn’t deserve it so that I can have eternal life and be with him and praise him for eternity…. I’m also thankful that mom’s feet are healing very well from surgery and that my family’s health is well.”
— Sadie Keeler, Grangeville
“Family. My relationship with Jesus. Friends.”
— Susan Brust, White Bird
“That my mother is still alive after waiting five months for ambulatory heart surgery; because it was outpatient it was ‘optional,’ and the hospitals were closed for COVID care only.”
—Heather Newson, Grangeville
“My health, my beautiful family”.
— Kelly Thesan, Grangeville
“My girls.”
—Shayla Kaschmitter, Grangeville
“The birth of Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior!”
— Jody Keeler, Grangeville
“My Jesus, my sweet wife, the awesome people in my church.”
— Randy Myers, White Bird
“My Salvation. Praise Jesus.”
— Don Weisz, Grangeville
“My faith, my family and my good health.”
— Gretta Killgore, White Bird
“The amount of time I’ve had with my daughters since March! Definitely the silver lining of 2020.”
—Lara Smith, Lowell
“I am thankful every day for so many things but most recently I am thankful for kindness, patience and compassion. We are all living in a very difficult time because of COVID, and I am blessed every day to be able to share joy and love with the elderly who are missing their families.”
—Amy Sue Aiken Farris, Grangeville
“A happy and healthy baby!”
— Bailey Stout, Grangeville
“Family and friends. Thanksgiving and Christmas are annual reminders of what really matters. It was not always so in my life. I am very grateful for the family I married into.”
— Fred Stephens, Grangeville
“My family and church family.... new daughter and a new grandbaby on the way.”
—Melissa Malone, Grangeville
“Thankful that I’ll have my sailor home for Thanksgiving!”
— Nikkoal Kantner, Grangeville
“I am so thankful for technology that allows me to regularly connect with my adult children and grandchildren.”
—Kathy Ackerman, Grangeville
“I’m truly thankful that I’m in a situation where I can work from my home and still make good money. I can have the people who are the closest to me (my kids and elderly folks) right by my side and safe.”
— Chandra Kelley, Grangeville
“All of our military standing watch on walls all over the globe to assure my freedom ... .”
— Al Bolden, White Bird
