GRANGEVILLE — What happens when an Elven Prince, Rigoletto, is ambushed on the night before his wedding to Princess Gabriella? He is scarred and banished to the world of men in the Depression-era, USA. He sees he has the gift of music to offer men but must find one with a pure heart to break his curse.
True Image Theater will present “The Melody Within,” based on the Feature Films for Families’ “Rigoletto,” this week at Sts. Peter and Paul School’s gymnasium Aug. 5-7.
The Melody Within script was written by play director Michael Hattrup, a graduate of St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit Academy) in Cottonwood. The play is True Images seventh annual production.
Rigoletto must learn to let go of his anger and bitterness by helping others. The town where he settles in Colorado is a small farm town, riddled with hardship and poverty. As the townsfolk struggle through life, they begin to see amazing things bless their town. Bonnie, a young woman in the town, truly learns her gift of music and helps Rigoletto on his path.
“This play is infused with the whole spectrum of emotions and life situations. It has young and old characters, funny, sad, inspiring, comical, religious, greedy, selfish, and selfless,” explained Hattrup. “There’s something for everyone.”
Professional musicians who come from the Coeur d’Alene area will accompany three of the songs that will be performed. Singing, dancing, sword fighting, jokes, and an experienced cast will bring the play to life.
Rigoletto - an elven prince who is banished to the world of men-Gregory Hattrup; Bonnie Nelson-a kind schoolteacher with a talent for singing-Veronica Hattrup; Porter Butler-a young man with a speech impediment-Henry Dahlsrud; Georgie Butler-a young woman who struggles to value herself-Vivian Dahlsrud; Gabriella-an elven princess, betrothed to Rigoletto-Kaylyn Ahrens; Hans-Rigoletto’s captain, who accompanies him to the world of men-Easton Henrie; Maggie Nelson-Bonnie’s mother who is a strong-willed widow-Sophia Mahoney; Amos Avery-a pig farmer who is energetic, simple, and funny-Joseph Uhlenkott; Gerald Butler-angry man who has fallen on hard times-John Uhlenkott; James McBride-the general store owner; a nervous and suspicious man -Jacob Kuther; Charlene-an orphan girl who is rude and has to learn to be loving-Clare Uhlenkott; Kathleen Hamilton-a young woman who thinks she is good at singing-Catherine Uhlenkott; Imelda Avery-a paralyzed woman who is kind and gentle; Amos’ wife-Mae Mahoney; Dr. Harrison-the town doctor who uses ice for every cure-Elijah Rauzi; Mr. Papanikolas-the town butcher, an Italian man-Frank Dahlsrud; Tommy Avery-Amos and Imelda’s son; thinks his pigs are family-Pierce Frei; Nick Papanikolas-Tommy’s best friend-Oliver Dahlsrud; Judy Papanikolas-a girl with a limp-Gretel Frei; Timmy Nelson-Bonnie’s little brother-Dominic Uhlenkott; Susie Ellington-a girl who hangs out with Tommy and Nick-Bridget Uhlenkott; Bleu-a pig-Agnes Dahlsrud; Mildred-a singer-Gloria Williams; Mr. Tim Buck-an auditorium owner-Dominic Uhlenkott; Teddy-a dark elven warrior-John Uhlenkott; Mrs. Ellington-a judge at a contest-Clare Uhlenkott; Judge at contest-is hard of hearing-Elijah Rauzi; Fairies-Catherine Seubert, Scarlett Frei, Bernadette Uhlenkott, Mae Mahoney, Agnes Dahlsrud, Gretel Frei, Bridget Uhlenkott; Elven Guards-Henry Dahlsrud, Oliver Dahlsrud, Elijah Rauzi; Evil Elves-Joseph Uhlenkott, Jacob Kuther, Frank Dahlsrud, Dominic Uhlenkott.
Directed by: Michael Hattrup; Dance Choreographer: Mary Spencer; Costume Designer: Janet Hattrup; Sound Engineer: Nicole Frei; Lights/Curtain: Donna Kopczynski; Fog Machine/Ambient Lights: Jessa Henrie; Swordplay Choreographer: Gregory Hattrup; Live Accompaniment: Piano: Jonathan Truong; Violin: Audrey Heinan; Cello: Margaret Bresee.
