GRANGEVILLE — What happens when an Elven Prince, Rigoletto, is ambushed on the night before his wedding to Princess Gabriella? He is scarred and banished to the world of men in the Depression-era, USA. He sees he has the gift of music to offer men but must find one with a pure heart to break his curse.

True Image Theater will present “The Melody Within,” based on the Feature Films for Families’ “Rigoletto,” this week at Sts. Peter and Paul School’s gymnasium Aug. 5-7.

