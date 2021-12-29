Grangeville High School held its annual Christmas concert Monday, Dec. 13. Concert band, concert choir and Varsity Blue choir all performed, directed by teacher Danica Schmidt. In addition, a variety of students performed instrumental and vocal solos, duets and trios, and a silent auction bid for gift baskets was held. Money raised will go toward a music trip to Boise.

