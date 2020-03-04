GRANGEVILLE -- Friends of Centennial Library will offer the presentation “Them Were the Days,” by the “Oldest Man in Idaho” Friday, March 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Soltman Center on Main Street in Grangeville.
KOOSKIA – Clark Heglar will also present his “Them Were the Days,” program Saturday, March 2…
The speaker, Clark Heglar, will give his Chautauqua presentation which is an informal, non-political blend of geology and geo-graphical descriptions, with reflections on the history of the Indians, mountain men, miners, loggers, ranchers, sheepmen, farmers, settlers, politicians, and courageous women who made Idaho and the American West.
As Heglar assumes the role of the “Oldest Man in Idaho,” he mixes personal stories, local and regional color, and regales his listeners with anecdotal tales, stories, and commentaries of the “oldster’s” times. As he shares the sometimes funny and little-known quirks of Idaho history, he tells the audience, “only in Idaho…you can’t make that up.”
Heglar is a noted photographer whose images have been published worldwide. After serving as staff photographer for Oh! Idaho magazine, he started a series of presentations based on his knowledge of Idaho and the West. People throughout the state have praised his presentations. He is a recipient of an Idaho Humanities Council grant to tour his Robert Limbert presentation. He holds a BFA in photography from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles.
This program is made possible by funding from the Idaho Humanities Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities and your local Friends of the Centennial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.