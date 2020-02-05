SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Private Colten Thompson, 19, of Grangeville, graduated Jan. 24, from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif. Thompson completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training, as one of 84 recruits in Training Platoon 1053, and achieved expert rifleman.
Thompson will next report to Camp Pendleton for one month at military combat training, followed by military occupational specialty school, after which be assigned his permanent duty station.
