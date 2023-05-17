KAMIAH — Valley View Church of the Nazarene is holding an indoor missions yard sale this Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20, at its facility on U.S. Highway 95, milepost 69.5.
The sale runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m., on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Multiple tables will be offering all kinds of items including tools, toys, kitchenware and clothes. Donations of items for the sale, as well as baked goods, are being accepted. From the sale, 100% of proceeds will go toward missions: ministry, drilling water wells, disaster relief and funding for orphanages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.