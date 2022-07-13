GRANGEVILLE — PEO Chapter BV recently presented three scholarship recipients with funds to help them in their pursuit in higher education. PEO is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans. The organization helps to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Funds raised through local donations were awarded to two recipients. Christa Bledsoe, a recent graduate of Grangeville High School, will attend the University of Idaho in the fall. She will be majoring in biology. She is the daughter of Todd and Michelle Bledsoe. She received $1,000 toward her education. Catherine Uhlenkott, a homeschool student in Grangeville, will be attending Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. Her parents are Greg and Maura Uhlenkott. She also received a $1,000 scholarship toward her education.
Cori Keeler, of Grangeville, received the Sharon Clark nursing Scholarship for 2022. Keeler is the eighth local woman to receive this donation. She will be attending Walla Walla Community College in the fall in pursuit of a nursing degree. She is the daughter of Lonnie and Beth Keeler, Grangeville.
Sharon Clark Rupe, sister to Eldene Wasem, a Grangeville resident, graduated from Grangeville High School in 1953. Receiving a scholarship from the Soroptomists helped her complete her nursing degree. She believes that funding this scholarship for a nursing student is her way of paying it forward. She lives in LaFayette, Calif., but considers Grangeville home. Clark has contributed $1,000 to a local nursing student since 2015.
