GRANGEVILLE — City residents have through Thursday, May 12, to be added to the waste pickup for Spring Cleanup Week. The city offers annually a week — this year is May 9-13 — to pick up items from the curb for disposal. Most anything that can be picked up with the loader — from appliances and furniture, to yard waste — can be disposed of in this event. No hazardous waste is accepted.
To be added to the pickup list, and for information, call city hall, 208-983-2851.
