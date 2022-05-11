GRANGEVILLE — City residents have through Thursday, May 12, to be added to the waste pickup for Spring Cleanup Week. The city offers annually a week — this year is May 9-13 — to pick up items from the curb for disposal. Most anything that can be picked up with the loader — from appliances and furniture, to yard waste — can be disposed of in this event. No hazardous waste is accepted.

To be added to the pickup list, and for information, call city hall, 208-983-2851.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments