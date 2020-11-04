KAMIAH —Tickets will be on sale for the Nov. 8 Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church Fall Dinner. The event will include a silent auction and drawing for prizes donated by community businesses, and it will meet social distancing criteria per Public Health Department as well as offer a To-Go option.
Ticket sales information is available on the church’s website and Facebook page, and a message line at 208-935-2130.
Dinner starts serving at 11:30 a.m., and there will be hourly reservations: 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., which is the last seating. Advance sale tickets are for either seated reservations or to-go meals. Organizers ask masks are worn when not eating, and they will have hand sanitizing stations available.
Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $8 adults, $6 veterans and $4 for 8 years old and younger. Tickets are not available at the door as organizers need a head count to ensure enough food is available, and they must meet social distancing criteria that limits number of persons seated per hour.
Drawing tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $1 each or six for $5.
