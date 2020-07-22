GREENCREEK – Tickets are currently on sale for St. John Bosco Academy’s Annual Mystery Night, “A 1950s Holiday in Vermont.”
Tickets are $130, which includes dinner for two, a no-host bar, and a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Greencreek Community Hall. Optional 1950s holiday dress.
Call 208-962-5650, or visit www.johnbosco.org.
