KOOSKIA — The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Kamiah. Independence OSR, located eight miles northeast of Kooskia, was sold to IFG Timber LLC. The estimated 2,645 MBF was sold for an average price of $319 per MBF. Proceeds will benefit the State Hospital South and Charitable Institution endowments.

