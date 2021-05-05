GRANGEVILLE — Timmie Hoecherl, who with her husband, Mike, directs Alacca Bible Camp and Conference Center in Harpster, will speak at Encouragers Thursday, May 6, at the 11 a.m. luncheon meeting at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.
Hoecherl will introduce the latest Alacca ministry, The Bridge Gospel Academy, which launches Sept. 7. Applications are now being accepted for graduated seniors, and beyond.
The Hoecherls became directors of Alacca in 2017, and direct the numerous camps, conferences and other events at Alacca each year. She will present a video, created with the help of camp interns, to show what the new academy will be like. There will also be special music at the no-host meeting at 101 E. Main. Call Ima at 208-983 0927.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.