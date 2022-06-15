GRANGEVILLE — A custom-designed and equipped STEAM educational trailer arrived in Grangeville June 1.
The new “Think, Make, Create (TMC) Lab” was delivered to Grangeville Elementary Middle School by the Idaho Out-of-School Network STEM education and communications coordinator Wendy Wilson. The trailer will serve as a mobile makerspace with materials and instructions for kids to create and make their own projects with supervision.
According to Susan Anderson, grant writer for the Grangeville schools, the lab has a $30,000 value and was funded by the Idaho STEM Action Center and Optum Health. The unit will be operated through the local community partnership between GEMS, Kids Klub, Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program, and Grangeville Centennial Library and coordinated locally through GEMS.
Although Anderson is retiring this year, she will remain on as the volunteer coordinator for the trailer.
TMC Labs is a collaborative partnership of educational programs, agencies, and private sponsors working together to increase access to makerspace learning in rural areas. The concept was originally developed in Nebraska and is licensed for use in Idaho by the Idaho Out-of-School Network and the University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Program.
Grangeville’s TMC Lab No. 25 will become the latest in a fleet of trailers reaching more than 12,000 youth at schools, clubs, and after-school programs from Idaho’s panhandle to Bear Lake in southeast Idaho.
The lab comes to Grangeville after an earlier $10,000 Rural STEM Community Engagement grant from the Idaho STEM Action Center. The earlier grant provided training for educators from GEMS, Clearwater Valley Elementary School, Kamiah Elementary School, Nezperce Elementary School, Kids Klub, Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program, and the Grangeville Centennial Library.
“I’m so excited that children in our community will now reap rewards from more exposure to the skills used in science and industry,” Anderson said.
The trailer comes stocked with materials for 80 hands-on projects to be led by school-based educators and out-of-school programs. These STEAM activities that help pre-K to eighth-grade students see the possibilities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The TMC Lab at GEMS is part of a statewide collaborative project led by the Idaho Out-of-School Network, the University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, the State Department of Education and Division of Career and Technical Education.
Students in Mrs. Wasem’s class at GEMS had the opportunity to view the trailer and see and use some of the materials.
“We hope to have the trailer here for use as long as we can keep it stocked and being used,” Anderson explained. It will be parked at GEMS but will be available for the community, including schools, after-school program and libraries. Aside from the materials in the trailer, on-line lessons plans are also available.
“I see it getting a lot of use this summer, to start with,” Anderson added.
For details call GEMS at 208-998-0400. For information on the STEM trailer go to: idahooutoschool.org/STEM.
