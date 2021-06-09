GRANGEVILLE — Michael Told of Grangeville has returned home from a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a member of the Grangeville ward.

Told graduated early from Grangeville High School in December 2018. He went to one semester of college and spent time skiing with his brother, Zach, before being called to his mission in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He left for his mission June 19, 2019.

Due to COVID-19, he returned April 2, 2020, and was reassigned to Salt Lake City May 14, 2020. He returned to Grangeville May 27.

Told is now headed to Brigham Young University where he plans to finish college and attend law school.

He is the son of Dr. Matthew and Katie Told of Grangeville.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments