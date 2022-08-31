GRANGEVILLE — Tolo Veterinary Clinic staff welcomed the public during an open house on Aug. 19. Although the clinic opened at the 83 Highway 95 North location in Dec. 2020, the completion of the reception desk provided the impetus for the open house.
The tour included a demonstration of how to brush a dog’s teeth and how to wrap a cat to protect people from claws. Visits to exam rooms, with samples of tapeworms, ticks and other creatures in jars, plus items removed from pets. Visitors also could view onscreen x-rays and ultrasounds of dogs. In addition to touring the 4,400 sq. foot facility, people visited with clinic staff, including Dr. Kim Wolfrum and her two daughters, Katrina and Anna. A scavenger hunt for children and prize drawings rounded out the event.
