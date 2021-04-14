Social Security’s on-line services often allow participants to do business with them without visiting a local office or calling. Here are the top webpages to utilize.
1. Open your own personal my Social Security account, where you can verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, update Social Security information and more, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
2. Need answers to your Social Security related questions? www.ssa.gov/faq.
3. The hub for Social Security news and updates is the blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. Use social media to share these informative articles with friends and family.
4. Complete and submit online application for retirement benefits at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
5. Apply for disability benefits: www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.
6. Access the publication library — there are online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa. gov/pubs.
7. Learn everything needed on Medicare at the dedicated page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.
8. There’s no need to call or visit a local office: www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
9. There are times when you may need to fill out a form and submit it. You can find what you need easily at www.ssa.gov/forms.
10. Reporting Social Security fraud is a key part of preventing it. You can help stop scammers at www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts.
