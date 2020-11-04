What does it take to succeed in 4-H? Ask the 2020 Idaho County Achievement Award winners who were recently announced:
Junior Division winners are Reagan Brannan, Samuel Rehder and Ray Terhaar; in the Intermediate Division, Harlee Brannan, Halee Rowland and Makenna York; and in the Senior Division, Miranda Klapprich, Brooke Romney, Chloe Rowland and Ellea Uhlenkott.
According to Idaho County 4-H program director, Susie Heckman, during the year club leaders keep track of all of the members’ activities, giving points for their participation.
“Club leaders submit their top point earners to the 4-H Extension office at the end of the 4-H year,” she explained. “The top point earners from all of the 4-H clubs in the county are given to the 4-H Program Council and the 4-H Achievement Award winners are selected.”
Heckman said the purpose of the achievement award is to recognize 4-H’ers who exemplify the goals of the Idaho County 4-H Program. Emphasis for the award includes overall achievement, leadership and citizenship.
Reagan Brannan: The daughter of Chris and Andrea Brannan of Cottonwood, Reagan has spent two years in the Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club. She was also a Cloverbud for three years.
“My favorite thing is learning life skills with my friends and family,” she said.
Reagan also said she has learned to “take charge and how to take proper care of animals.”
Samuel Rehder: Sam is the son of Chris and Amanda Rehder of Cottonwood, and has been a member of the Keuterville Livestock Club for two years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is that it is fun and competitive,” Sam said. “I have also learned that I am a good welder.
He said he most enjoyed spending time in the shop with his dad.
Ray Terhaar: The son of Andy and Molly Terhaar of Greencreek, Ray is a member of Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club, where he has been for years, counting his time as a Cloverbud.
“I love working with animals and doing all the fun activities,” Ray said. “I have learned I am responsible and caring.”
Harlee Brannan: Harlee is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers Livestock 4-H Club where she has spent five years, plus another three as Cloverbud. She is the daughter of Chris and Andrea Brannan of Cottonwood.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is participating in all the group activities. I love doing leadership projects and helping younger and less experienced members,” Harlee said. “I love being around animals and helping everyone.”
Halee Rowland: The daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood, Halee has been a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club for four years.
“My favorite thing is being with other kids,” she said. “I really like Making the Most of Me meetings and the Christmas parade. I also really like that we do 4-H as a family and all the stuff we do together.”
She also said she has enjoyed learning how to sew, cook and take care of and respect herself and others.
“I also really like community service and doing things that make other people happy,” Halee said.
Makenna York: Makenna has been a member of Crazy Critters 4-H Club for five years. She is the daughter of Eric and Heidi York of Grangeville.
“My favorite thing is fair week. It gives me a chance to present my skills and fee, good about myself and my performance, and I get to see my friends and family,” she said.
Makenna said despite COVID-19 restrictions, she learned nothing can stop her from achieving what she wants to achieve.
Miranda Klapprich: Miranda has been in 4-H for seven years and is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Heath and Tara Klapprich of Cottonwood.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is taking 4-H projects with my siblings. I have projects where I can spend time with each of them,” Miranda said.
“I have learned to embrace who I am,” she added. “I think I should be the best me instead of trying to be like someone else.”
Brooke Romney: The daughter of Tyson and Denise Romney of Kooskia, Brooke is a three-year member of Valley Livestock and More 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is probably all the different conferences I get to go to,” Brooke said. “It opens up so many opportunities for me.”
“I’ve learned that it’s a lot easier to go out of my comfort zone and try new things,” Brooke added.
Chloe Rowland: Chloe is a seven-year member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club, and is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood.
One of my favorite things about 4-H is interacting with, teaching and helping young 4-H’ers,” Chloe said. “I have learned responsibility, caring, kindness, compassion, patience and flexibility. 4-H has taught me to stick with things even if they may be tough at times, because in the long run, the rewards usually outweigh the sacrifices.”
Ellea Uhlenkott: Ellea is the daughter of Brett and Cara Uhlenkott of Cottonwood and is a 10-year member of Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club.
“I continue to participate in 4-H because I love getting to help younger kids and be a role model for them, as well as learning more about myself each year,” Ellea said.
She said she has learned to be a good, dedicated leader.
“Without 4-H, I wouldn’t be who I am,” she added.
