GRANGEVILLE — When Paige Lindsley recently took an intro to psychology class at Harvard, she had even more incentive than usual to receive a good grade.
“Our professor told us that whoever got the best class grade, he would donate the royalties from a textbook he wrote to charity of their choice,” she said.
Lindsley ended up with the top grade in the class. And it wasn’t a small class.
“She won’t brag, but I will – I’m a proud dad,” Russ Lindsley smiled. “The class had 274 students in it.”
True to his word, Daniel Gilbert, Edgar Pierce Professor of Psychology, Harvard University, sent a check for $500 to the Grangeville EMT Association (GEMTA) in honor of Lindsley.
“I really enjoyed the class, and when I found out I could have money donated, I knew it would be to the EMTs,” Lindsley said. “They gave my brother back to me.”
Last year, her younger brother, Jared, was in a life-threatening motorcycle versus vehicle accident.
“I cannot even say enough how much I appreciate these guys, the area emergency medical services,” Russ added. He said Steve Frei, a local medical professional and friend, was there first and — aside from calling 911 for help – also personally called off-duty EMT Bill Spencer.
“Bill came on his day off — that tells you something about the type of people we’re dealing with and their commitment,” Russ said. “They are under-appreciated and definitely under-paid.” GEMTA members are compensated volunteers, but are not paid employees.
He said they stabilized Jared and got him ready to be Life-Flighted to a medical facility.
“How do you begin to thank someone for saving your son’s life?” Russ asked.
“I couldn’t think of anyone better to receive this donation,” Paige added.
Paige is a 2019 graduate of Grangeville High School and is currently a sophomore at Harvard. Russ and Heidi are her parents and, aside from Jared, she also has a younger brother, Sam. Grandma Judy Lindsley also lives in Grangeville.
“We appreciate the kind words and the donation, and will use the money for ambulance equipment,” Spencer explained. They recently were able to purchase a new defibrillator and a remote 12-lead EKG unit for an ambulance.
“We can actually transmit the EKG results back to the hospital and doctors can take a look and see if they need to get Life Flight geared up in the case of a heart attack,” he said.
He also said GEMTA is now a 401(c)3 nonprofit and all donations made to it are tax deductible.
