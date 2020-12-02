The local Marine Corps Toys for Tots applications are available in Kamiah and Kooskia.
In Kamiah, pick up applications at Arnzen’s Kamiah Drug Store. Bring back applications to the store. In Kooskia, pick up applications at Cloninger’s Kooskia CV Market and bring back filled applications to the store. All applications are due Dec. 10.
For Kamiah and Kooskia, all Toys for Tots Christmas gifts must be picked up at the VFW Hall in Kamiah on Dec. 19, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For questions, call Dale Schneider at 208-935-0398, or Ron Sopko at 907-707-9783.
