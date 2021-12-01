The local Marine Corps Toys for Tots applications are available in Kamiah and Kooskia.

In Kamiah, pick up applications at Arnzen’s Kamiah Drug Store. Bring back applications to the store. In Kooskia or Stites, pick up applications at CV Marketplace and bring back filled applications to the store. All applications are due Dec. 10.

All Toys for Tots Christmas gifts must be picked up at the VFW Hall in Kamiah on Dec. 18, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Donations for Toys for Tots can be sent to Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 1197, Kamiah, ID 83536. Attention Dale Schneider.

For questions, call Schneider at 208-935-0398, or Ron Sopko at 907-707-9783.

