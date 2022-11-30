The local Marine Corps Toys for Tots applications are available in Kamiah and Kooskia.
In Kamiah, pick up applications at Arnzen’s Kamiah Drug Store. Bring applications back to the store. In Kooskia or Stites, pick up applications at CV Marketplace, and bring them back to the store. All applications are due back by Friday, Dec. 9.
