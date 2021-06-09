STITES — The Pratt family will host the Idaho-Lewis County Cattle Association’s trail ride on Sunday, June 13. This will start at 195 Pratt Road, in Stites, at 10 a.m. Be ready to ride; bring water for on the trail. Horses will be on a separate trail from the four-wheelers. Following the trail ride, there will be a potluck dinner: bring a dish to contribute, your own beverage, table service and chairs.
Those who participate do not have to be a member to go on the trail ride. Grab a friend, a horse or ATV, and be ready to ride.
For questions, call Laine Pratt at 208-935-5888.
