KAMIAH — Kamiah will hold its annual lighting parade Friday. Dec. 3, 6 p.m., and the Kamiah’s Riverfront Park lighting Saturday, Dec. 4, 4-6 p.m.

“Don’t be a Grinch, build a float” for the parade with $100 cash prize for first; $75 for second; and $50 for third. Lineup is at Kamiah High School at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Kamiah Welcome Center or www.kamiahchamber.com.

