GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospice’s annual Tree of Lights Memorial Service is set for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center.
Those who would like a handmade ornament (this can be picked up following the ceremony) as a tribute to a loved one can send the name(s) to hospice no later than Dec. 6: Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights, 607 West Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530.
