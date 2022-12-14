GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospice quietly celebrated 25 years of Tree of Lights with its annual memorial service Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Grangeville Senior Center.

More than 100 people attended to pay tribute to their loved ones who have died.

