GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospice quietly celebrated 25 years of Tree of Lights with its annual memorial service Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Grangeville Senior Center.
More than 100 people attended to pay tribute to their loved ones who have died.
“Each year, hospice volunteers make about 200 ornaments for this tree, to honor our loved ones,” said Tara Duclos, LSW, Syringa Hospice. The program has more than 20 volunteers.
“Thank you to all the hospice volunteers who continue to provide care and comfort,” Syringa Hospice Medical Director Dr. Kelby Wilson told the crowd. “It is no coincidence that we gather here at this time of year. The end of the year is a perfect time to reflect.”
“As I’ve reflected, I realize I’ve struggled more this year than in most years prior … in staying focused on the things that truly matter, the only things that truly last: people and relationships. I’ve allowed myself to become too focused on the material world: too focused on paying my student debt, building a financial future, and completing notes and paperwork,” Wilson continued. “I frequently forget the things that truly make me happy — relationships and experiences with the people I love.”
Wilson went on to say the legacy of those who have gone on before us isn’t what they left in the material world, “It’s in the way they treated others and the relationships they built.”
A variety of songs and poems were shared, names of honored loved ones were read, a candlelight moment of silence was held, and the hospice tree, adorned with handsewn bird ornaments, was lighted.
“I ask you to bring peace and your love to each person here, in the belief we will one day meet our loved ones again,” Syringa Hospice Chaplin Larry Clark prayed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.