Signup is now for low income families with children birth to 18, in Grangeville, Fenn, White Bird and Harpster. Sign up at the Department of Health and Welfare office, 216 S. C Street, Grangeville. If the door is locked, forms will be in a folder to the left of the door by the drop box. Fill out the form and leave it. For questions, call Linda at 208-983-2300 (ext. 3). Sign up before Dec. 8.
A tree with wishes on it will go up at Cloninger’s Market in Grangeville. The community is invited to take wishes, purchase a gift and bring it back to the tree with the tag attached.
