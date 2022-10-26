ELK CITY — Elk City Area Alliance (Alliance), owners of the medical clinic building in Elk City, have planted five trees at the clinic and three trees at the community park, also owned by the Alliance. The trees have had fencing placed around them to protect them from the beavers that are living in Elk Creek which runs between the clinic and the park.
The clinic, built in the late 1990s with a grant from the Steel-Reese Foundation, was built with wood from Bennet Lumber of Elk City and volunteer labor from Elk City. Today the clinic is staff by doctors from St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood and Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Each hospital staffs the clinic once day per month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.