GRANGEVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 N. Mill Street, Grangeville, officially welcomed a new pastor on April 11. Pastor Steven Naylor, formerly of Lutz, Fla., was installed as the new pastor at Trinity. After the 4 p.m. Sunday service, a welcoming reception attended by approximately 50 people was held at the Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center.
Pastor Naylor can be reached at the church office or by calling his cell phone at 727-992-7681.
