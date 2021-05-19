GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill Team will start practice for the season Sunday, May 24. Be at the Border Days Arena, with horse and ready to ride, at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants must be 10 years old or older to be on the team. Those who did not have a chance to sign up previously can do so this night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.