GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill Team will start practice for the season Sunday, May 24. Be at the Border Days Arena, with horse and ready to ride, at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants must be 10 years old or older to be on the team. Those who did not have a chance to sign up previously can do so this night.

