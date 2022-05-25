GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill team will start Monday, June 6, 7 a.m. Be ready to ride. Sign-up forms will be available that morning (parent must be present) as well as a $10 membership fee. For questions contact Amy Farris via cell phone at 507-0487 or reach on Facebook.

