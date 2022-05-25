GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill team will start Monday, June 6, 7 a.m. Be ready to ride. Sign-up forms will be available that morning (parent must be present) as well as a $10 membership fee. For questions contact Amy Farris via cell phone at 507-0487 or reach on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.