GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill Team will hold its annual O-Mok-See play day this Sunday, July 25. Sign-up is at 8 a.m. and the day starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 for all day and the public (all ages) is invited to join in at the Grangeville Border Days Arena.

