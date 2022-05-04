GRANGEVILLE — A Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Monday, May 9, at Grangeville High School, in the cafeteria from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

This is open to everyone, so bring the family and make up a team of four. Cost is $10 per person. This is a GHS Knowledge Bowl fundraiser.

