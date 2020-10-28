Trump rally drive photo

A view of the Trump rally driving through Grangeville on Oct. 17.

 Contributed photo / Marina Geis

Marina Geis and Debby O’Neil helped organize a Trump rally on Oct. 17. According to Geis, “We had a great turnout of 27 vehicles leaving Cottonwood headed towards Grangeville. As we passed through Grangeville, we picked up about maybe 10 more vehicles headed down Harpster Grade where we met lots of people giving us a thumbs up or honking letting us know they supported us… as we passed through Harpster and Stites people actually were waiting for us to go by and they had their flags out and were waving. Once we reached Kooskia there were a lot of people waving and cheering us on and at that point we headed out of Kooskia where it was counted to have had 50-plus vehicles with some sort of banner in support headed to Kamiah. There were some people along the way that let us know they were not in support of President Trump or our rally, but we kept our heads held high and kept marching on.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.