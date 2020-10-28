Marina Geis and Debby O’Neil helped organize a Trump rally on Oct. 17. According to Geis, “We had a great turnout of 27 vehicles leaving Cottonwood headed towards Grangeville. As we passed through Grangeville, we picked up about maybe 10 more vehicles headed down Harpster Grade where we met lots of people giving us a thumbs up or honking letting us know they supported us… as we passed through Harpster and Stites people actually were waiting for us to go by and they had their flags out and were waving. Once we reached Kooskia there were a lot of people waving and cheering us on and at that point we headed out of Kooskia where it was counted to have had 50-plus vehicles with some sort of banner in support headed to Kamiah. There were some people along the way that let us know they were not in support of President Trump or our rally, but we kept our heads held high and kept marching on.”
