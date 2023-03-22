NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) recently announced 351 undergraduate students and 233 graduate students have been named to the dean’s list. Former Grangeville students Anastasia Bearden and Samuel Brandt were named on the list.

To make the list at the undergraduate level, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average while taking at least 12 graded credit hours of classes.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments