NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) recently announced 351 undergraduate students and 233 graduate students have been named to the dean’s list. Former Grangeville students Anastasia Bearden and Samuel Brandt were named on the list.
To make the list at the undergraduate level, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average while taking at least 12 graded credit hours of classes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.