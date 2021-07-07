Kyleigh Duclos (daughter of Mike and Tara Duclos of Ferdinand, and Leann Lightfield (daughter of Ron and Heather Lightfield of Cottonwood) were among 85 students awarded scholarships from Northwest Farm Credit Services (NFCS). Each will receive a $2,500 college scholarship, both to attend the University of Idaho.

