Two locals, Gabriella Stancell of Cottonwood and Joy Torrey of Grangeville, graduated from Inspire Connections Academy, a full-time, tuition-free online public school, which provides services to more than 1,100 students grades K-12 in Idaho. The graduating students had the opportunity to attend a graduation ceremony on June 10, at Boise State’s Morrison Center.
“We prepare our students for the future by teaching them how to become accountable, manage their time, and advocate for themselves,” said Kenny McAlister, school leader at Inspire Connections Academy. “Each of our graduates are off to do great things - whether that’s going to college, joining the workforce, or serving in the military - and we are tremendously proud of their achievements,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.