GRANGEVILLE — A Type 2 Diabetes Education and Support Group will meet through July. The group will meet at Soltman Center in Grangeville from 1-3 p.m. April 3, May 8, June 12 and July 10. There is no cost to attend. Call Beth Patten at 208-983-8590 to sign up.
